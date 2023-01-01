Indore: Exhibition to be held to showcase industrial journey of State

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the sidelines of the PBD Conference, there will be an exhibition showcasing the industrial development journey of the State. The exhibition will be organised for the guests, in a huge pavilion to showcase the various aspects and timeline of the industrial development journey of the State displayed in about 250. A special ‘Startup Arena’ will also be there in the exhibition that will display information about the efforts being made to encourage startups. Along with this, representatives of startups will also be present.

Representatives of countries like Canada, Japan, Panama etc. will be present in the International Arena. Along with this, the information on textile, automobile, pharma, food processing, chemical and IT sector will be displayed through various mediums in the sectoral arena. This exhibition will be organized by ICAI in partnership with the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

In the exhibition, there will be special events such as buyer-seller meet and vendor development. Through these, efforts will be made to promote importers and industries. In the buyer-seller meet, there will be direct interaction between 400 buyers of 68 countries and more than 500 sellers from the State. Modern arrangements are being made for B2B meetings in the pavilion being built for the exhibition.

