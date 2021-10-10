Indore: Exhibition in Dewas of handmade items by self-help groups

Dewas: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, an exhibition of handmade items by self-help groups of the Municipal Corporation NULM branch was inaugurated by MLA Gayatri Raje Pawar, near Mataji Tekri Stair Gate. Collector Chandramouli Shukla, municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan, SDM Pradeep Soni and deputy commissioner Tanuja Malviya were present on the occasion of inauguration of the exhibition. Stalls have been set up by self-help group members at the exhibition. After the MLA inspected the stalls put up at the exhibition, she praised the items put up by the groups and also bought some of them. Many people, including BJP leaders Bharat Choudhary, Ganesh Patel and Bharat Vyas, were present on this occasion.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 12:40 AM IST