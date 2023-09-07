 Indore: Excise Team Raids House, Catches Man With Eight Boxes Of Liquor
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Excise Team Raids House, Catches Man With Eight Boxes Of Liquor

Indore: Excise Team Raids House, Catches Man With Eight Boxes Of Liquor

The accused was allegedly selling liquor illegally in the area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the State Excise Department raided the house of a man and recovered eight boxes containing liquor from there on Wednesday morning. The accused was allegedly selling liquor illegally in the area.  

On the instruction of assistant excise commissioner Manish Khare, a team of excise sub inspector Nitin Ashapure reached the Nagin Nagar area and raided the house of Prem Rathore following information about stocking liquor illegally at home.  

The accused was arrested and booked under section 34 (2) of the Excise Act. Later, the accused was produced before the court from where he was sent to jail.    

Read Also
Indore: Metro Coaches Will Get Fully ‘Charged’ Today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Excise Team Raids House, Catches Man With Eight Boxes Of Liquor

Indore: Excise Team Raids House, Catches Man With Eight Boxes Of Liquor

Indore: Man Arrested For Stealing Pistol, Rs 52,000 From Car

Indore: Man Arrested For Stealing Pistol, Rs 52,000 From Car

Indore: Employee Among 8 Held For Robbing Firm In-Charge Of Rs 2.40 Lakh

Indore: Employee Among 8 Held For Robbing Firm In-Charge Of Rs 2.40 Lakh

Indore: Fake IAS Held For Harassing Patwari, Calling Police Control Room

Indore: Fake IAS Held For Harassing Patwari, Calling Police Control Room

Worrisome Data: Indore Records 45% Of Stunted And 23 % Of Overweight Kids

Worrisome Data: Indore Records 45% Of Stunted And 23 % Of Overweight Kids