Indore: Excise Team Raids House, Catches Man With Eight Boxes Of Liquor

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the State Excise Department raided the house of a man and recovered eight boxes containing liquor from there on Wednesday morning. The accused was allegedly selling liquor illegally in the area.

On the instruction of assistant excise commissioner Manish Khare, a team of excise sub inspector Nitin Ashapure reached the Nagin Nagar area and raided the house of Prem Rathore following information about stocking liquor illegally at home.

The accused was arrested and booked under section 34 (2) of the Excise Act. Later, the accused was produced before the court from where he was sent to jail.

