Indore: Excise officials nab five for carrying liquor

The state excise department on Thursday checked hundreds of vehicles along the district borders after liquor shops were opened at many of the adjoining districts. Some people were arrested during checking on the main roads while a team raided some places in rural areas and arrested three people with country-made liquor.

Assistant Excise commissioner Raj Narayan Soni said that the teams were deployed at 13 checking points on Thursday, for the second consecutive day. People entering the city with four-wheelers and two-wheelers were checked. During the checking on Betma Road, 11 quarters of country-made liquor was recovered from a person who was coming to the city. Another person was caught from Karwasa Road while he was carrying liquor on a bike which did not have a number plate.

In another action, SI Shalini Singh and constable Rashi Solat caught one Mithun with 15 quarters of liquor from Karwasa village. Another team raided a place in Machal village and caught Santosh with 22 quarters of liquor. The team later raided a house of Lakhan Patel in Bisakhedi village and recovered 45 quarters of liquor from his scooter’s dickey. He had hidden the liquor in the scooter in order to mislead the excise officials.

Milkmen also checked

The excise team also stopped the milkmen and checked their vehicles and milk containers to prevent liquor smuggling in the city. Passenger buses, cars and other vehicles were also checked on Dhar Road. Soni said that the checking drive will continue till lockdown in the city to stop the people carrying liquor into the city from other towns where liquor shops have opened.