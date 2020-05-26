Indore: Excise deparment cracks down, seizes liquor and vehicle worth Rs 12 lakh

Indore: The state excise department seized liquor and vehicle worth Rs 12 lakh after a long chase on Tuesday. The teams were deployed on the limits of the district to keep an eye on liquor smugglers.

On the instructions of Assistant Excise Commissioner Raj Narayan Soni, the excise team of the district conducted intensive checking at different places and the limits of the district to keep an eye on the people carrying liquor from adjoining district.

On Tuesday, the team of excise department received a tip off that a white coloured car was ferrying the liquor. After the information, the excise team started chasing the car and managed to overtake it on CAT Road Square. During a search, four boxes containing IMFL whisky, 2 boxes of other whisky brands, a box containing vodka and three boxes containing beer. The liquor, beer and the vehicle seized is worth around Rs 12 lakh. A case under section 34 (2) of excise act and the accused named Rohit of Lasudia was arrested.

Special action

In the last 4 days of action, four vehicles, one two-wheelers and more than 50 cases of liquor have been seized, whose combined value is about Rs 4000000. There is continuous action by the Excise Department to stop the entry of liquor from the bordering areas of Dhar. For this action, different teams have been deployed at different points. In which, the teams of Circle Depalpur Circle Palasia Circle Balda Colony and Mhow have had special contribution. The excise sub-inspector MM Sharma of Mhow circle and Manohar Khare of Palasia circle played crucial role in nabbing the accused. Constable Satej, Mukesh and Suresh were also present during the action.