Indore: Excessive use of mobiles, computers causing computer vision syndrome, says optometrist Shailendra Vaishnav

Indore: Number of patients suffering from computer vision syndrome is on rise due to excessive use of computers, mobile phones and television.

President of Indore Divisional Optometrist Welfare Association Shailendra Vaishnav said 70 percent people coming to them for vision correction suffer from computer vision syndrome, which leads to dry eyes, irritation, increasing vision defect and other problems.

“Out of 70 percent, 30 percent make the conditions severe by neglecting problem as they look at mobile screens, computers, and TV without blinking eyes, which affect movement of pupil,” he added.

Vaishnav also dismissed the myth of decreasing the brightness of screens to get relief. “It is a myth that decreasing the brightness of any screen can give relief to eyes. If you decrease brightness, pupil will open more and bright light decreases the size of pupil. It works like a camera aperture.”

Association secretary Dharmendra Aniya said Chinese goggles are made of synthetic sheet.

“These sheets don’t have any number or vision correction value like the concave and convex lenses and affect eye sight,” he said.

Talking about the two- day conference of optometrists to begin from December 14, the office bearers of the association said that the two-day national vision expert conference, Darshan Manthan, is being organised by Indore Divisional Optometry Welfare Association and Optometry Council of India.

About 300 optometrists from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand have registered themselves. Dr Padmaja Rani, head of department of LV Prasad Eye Hospital, will be keynote speaker on the first day of the conference, and will speak on the prevention and side effects of diabetes on the eyes.