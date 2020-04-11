Indore: Excessive sampling will shoot up soon says Collector

Indore: Collector Manish Singh said on Saturday that the state government's main objective was to conduct maximum sampling and testing. There is also a lot of pressure on the testing labs. However, the outcome will only be revealed through thorough testing. This will muzzle and curb the infection from spreading. He said Employees' State Insurance Hospital has been included in Yellow category and Choithram Hospital in Red category i.e. COVID-19 hospital.

Mentioning a silver lining in gloomy times, Singh said till date, 32 persons have been cured and have gone home. By next week, another 20 to 25 more persons are likely to be cured.

Singh gave clear and strict instructions to hospital directors to take patients in every situation. He said in any case, hospital directors or doctors cannot refuse to give medical advice to the patient(s); they are obliged to do so. Strict action will be taken against doctors who aren't providing facilities to the patients. Their license would be cancelled, he cautioned. Similarly, the paramedical staff who would abstain from work will be arrested and sent to temporary jail.

Providing information on grocery supply, he said the administration is talking to 15 suppliers in every ward and will be completing the process of providing door-to-door supply. On complaints about potato and onion vendors, he said severe action would be taken against those selling their stuff at a premium. He informed that flour and pulses mills have started production. Their supply will also be ensured soon.

On the online shopping system, he said the district administration is also fully assisting online shopping operators. Work is also in progress to coordinate with Zomato, Swiggy etc.