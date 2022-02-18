Indore: Exam stress among students can be countered with right nutrition, says dietician Preeti Shukla

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dietician, Dr Preeti Shukla has said that the exam stress among the students can be countered with the right nutrition.

Dr Shukla addressed a gathering of parents in a webinar in the city on Friday. She explained how one can boost energy in their kids to prepare for exams.

“Food that increases neurotransmitters for relieving is turmeric, which should be included in students' diet especially during exams. It releases happy hormones and increases retention power in children ,” Dr Shukla said.

“Do not give sugar to children during examination time as sugar results in hyperactivity and reduces the retention power and increases oxidative stress,” Dr Shukla said.

She suggested that parents should not include refined flours like maida, things made of maida and sugary things in the diet of students during exams as it spoils the retention power in kids.

“Ensure that your kids are having a wholesome meal with a balanced diet including milk, curd, cheese as it has anti-inflammatory properties and provides antioxidants in the body to beat stress,” Dr Shukla said.

She added that consumption of nuts should be increased during exams.

“All nuts are rich in omega-3, because of which the retention power increases. Students should be given a diet rich in nuts, special walnuts,” Dr Shukla said. She added that nuts should not be soaked in water as Omega-3 would be drained. Eat raw nuts and give preference to raw food for better health, Dr Shukla said.

She reminded them to ensure green veggies in their everyday diet for a well-balanced diet.

De-Stress kids with exercise

“If children are in stress, then keep a positive environment at home, help them to do physical exercise, yoga and pranayama. This will help in boosting natural immunity and relieving stress,” Dr Shukla said.

