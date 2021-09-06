Indore: Ex-minister Sajjan Singh Verma lashes out… ‘BJP acting like Taliban, imposing RSS ideology on the medical students’

Indore: Former minister and MLA Sajjan Singh Verma compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the Taliban and said that they, too, were imposing their ideology on people just as the Taliban was doing with the helpless people of Afghanistan. Verma was targeting the government over the decision to teach about RSS founder KB Hedgewar, and Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, as part of their foundation course and said that the BJP wanted to enforce the ideology of the RSS on the people.

Addressing the media on Monday, Verma said, “The RSS is imposing its ideology on medical students just as the Taliban is imposing its ideology on the helpless people of Afghanistan. Will the doctors put books on Hedgewar and Upadhyaya on the surgery table before operating on a patient?” Verma said that medical students would revolt against the government and demand that they include cardiology, anatomy, and orthopaedic subjects in their curriculum and not about those who do not have any participation in the fight for freedom.

He also targeted the government for selling off public institutions and said, “The government is run by Ambani and Adani. They both will make Narendra Modi put up a board of ‘India on Sale’ in Delhi.”

The former minister praised Congress leaders for getting a stamp of ‘Mehengai Dayan’ issued under the ‘My Stamp Scheme’ to tell the government about the ordeal of people due to increasing inflation. “Petrol was Rs 68 per litre when the crude oil rate was $134 per barrel at the time of the Congress government, but, now, crude oil is at $70 per barrel, but they are selling petrol at Rs 112 per litre. People will teach them a lesson in the coming elections for making them bear the brunt of the inflation,” Verma added.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:10 PM IST