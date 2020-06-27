Indore: Ex-mining Pradeep Khanna officer's work to be probed for irregularities complaints, says Collector Manish Singh

Indore: Collector Manish Singh has ordered for scrutiny of all mining permissions given by the previous district mining officer Pradeep Khanna during his entire tenure, as there were several complaints of irregularities against him.

Singh has appointed SDM Sohan Kanash as OIC of the mining department and he will probe the previous permissions given by Khanna.

Talking to the media Singh said that Khanna’s working was not satisfactory and therefore he was transferred. Singh said that one of the complaints against him alleged that for a particular mine, there was permission to excavate only 50 truck-loads of minerals but over 10,000 to 20,000 truck-loads of minerals were excavated. Singh said a charge-sheet would be filed and forwarded to the state government if charges are found to be true.