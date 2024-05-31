Indore: Ex-Army Officer Falls Dead While Dancing On Patriotic Song, Cheering Audience Mistakes It As Part Of His Act

Indore: Ex-Army Officer Dies While Performing On Patriotic Song, With Tricolour In Hands |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A retired army officer died while dancing on a patriotic song at an event in Indore on Friday morning. Tragically, when he fell unconscious on the floor during the performance, spectators mistook it as a part of his act and continued to clap and cheer. It's only a minute later later that they realised something is not right.

According to information, the incident took place at city's Agrasen Dham, located in the Phooti Kothi area, where a private yoga institute had organised a free camp. As part of the event, retired soldier Balwinder Singh Chhabra staged a dance performance, holding a tricolour in his hand.

Ex-soldier held Tricolour in his last moments

According to eyewitnesses, Chhabra was giving a performance on ‘Maa Tujhe Salam,’ when he suddenly fell on the stage and his body started to shake. Also, the tricolour fell from his hand. When he stumbled for a few moments and fell down, people considered it part of his act. During this time, the applause continued.

Later, when Chhabra did not wake up for a considerably long time, people tried to wake him up. As he did not wake up, he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Family donates his eyes and organs

According to the information, Chhabra's relatives donated his eyes and other organs. The event organisers said that the camp was organised in order to connect the youth with yoga. The event continued for almost an hour on Friday morning, and a large number of people, including children, participated in it.