Indore: Evil goes up in flames as people ring in Dussehra with gusto

Indore

Giant effigies of demon king Ravana, his son Meghnath and brother Kumbhakaran went up in flames on Dussehra marking the triumph of good over evil, at many places across the city.

Crowds burst into cheers as the effigies, dotting grounds and open spaces, crackled in fiery splendour late on Friday evening. Vijaya Dashami was celebrated with full religious fervour and gusto in the city. This year, the Covid-19 failed to dampen the spirit of Dussehra.

Last year, the celebration of the victory of light over darkness was a muted affair. There was a ceiling of 100 people who could attend Ravana Dahan. Most people had to see Ravana Dahan online.

This year, there was no such ceiling following decline in coronavirus cases in the city.

The main event took place at Dussehra Maidan where 111 feet tall effigy of Ravana was erected.

The procession of Vanar Sena and Lord Ram-Lakshman was taken out in a symbolic way. There was a 'war' between Lord Ram and Ravana before effigy was burnt.

Effigies of the demon king were also burnt ground located near Mangal City in Vijay Nagar area, Chimanbagh Maidan, Ushaganj High School Ground, Opposite Shree Krishna Talkies etc.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:06 AM IST