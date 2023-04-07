Indore: 'Every village of district to get potable tap water by June'  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Every household in the district would get drinking water through a tap-connection by June, under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Already 416 out of 569 villages in the district, have started getting drinking water through tap connections and officials have been asked to ensure water supply in the remaining villages by June 30.

This was informed in the meeting called to review the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in the district, held here on Thursday. Home and district-incharge minister Narottam Mishra presided over the meeting. Tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur, MP Shankar Lalwani, collector Dr Ilayaraja T, Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Harshita Singh and other public representatives and officers were present in the meeting.

Dr Mishra said that the works under the Jal Jeevan Mission should be completed at the earliest and quality work should be ensured. The officials were instructed to ensure that water supply should be maintained continuously in the rural areas so that no villager faces drinking water-related problems during summer.

Collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T informed that the water supply schemes of 217 villages of the district have been transferred to the concerned panchayats. Action is on to transfer the remaining water supply schemes. Mishra was informed about the innovation being done under Jal Jeevan Mission in the district. It was stated that an automation app has been developed for daily monitoring of water supply schemes running in the district and has proved to be quite effective. Due to this, the condition of filling the tank and water supply is being reviewed daily.

MP Lalwani said that Jal Jeevan Mission is being implemented effectively in the district. Superintendent engineer of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department Ajay Shrivastava and executive engineer Sunil Udiya and other officers were also present in the meeting.