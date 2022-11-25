Indore: ‘Every district should have a rheumatologist’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National president of the Rheumatology Association Dr BG Dharmanand said rheumatology was a new branch in India as it had started only 20 years ago. He said only 60 rheumatologists are being produced in our country every year and they were aiming to increase this in the next 10 to 15 years so that every district has at least one rheumatologist.

“After speaking to the government, all medical institutions are increasing the number of rheumatology seats in order to address the issue,” he said. He added that, because of a lack of awareness, rheumatology-related diseases were not being covered by insurance or government schemes.

Meanwhile, rheumatologist Dr VP Pandey said there would be 400 projects and 450 paper presentations during the conference. “It’ll be attended virtually by 20 international members of faculty, while around 40 members of faculty from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Japan, UK and US have come to Indore for the conference.

Talking about medicines, he said only 30 to 40 per cent of the patients require these medicines. “With time, the prices of biological medicines are also decreasing and are now within reach of the general public,” he added.

During the joint and soft tissue injection workshop, Dr SJ Gupta said that, if a patient has excessive pain and swelling in the joints or if there is an injury in the soft tissue, injections are given only for immediate relief.

“The main treatment of rheumatology is done only through medicines. Patients need such injections again and again because their medicines don’t work properly and the dosage needs to be changed,” he added.

Vaidya P Rammanohar from Kerala held a special session on Ayurvedic treatment of arthritis and said ayurvedic medicines showed very good results in the treatment of arthritis at the initial stage. “But, if the disease is at a serious stage, we advise patients to take modern medicine,” he said.