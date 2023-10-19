Indore: Events Being Held To Raise Voter Awareness 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Various activities are being organised continuously under the sweep campaign to increase the voting percentage in the district. Participation of every section of the society from urban as well as rural areas is being ensured in this campaign. Many efforts are being made to make voters aware across panchayats, city's colonies, settlements, mohallas and in malls.

Under the direction of collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T., continuous activities are taking place in the city and rural areas. Special attention is being given to those areas where there was less turnout in the last elections.

In the city, under the direction of municipal commissioner Harshika Singh and in rural areas under chief executive officer of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, continuous efforts are being made to make voters aware and to motivate them to vote.

Cooperation of all sections of the society is being taken in the voter awareness campaign. Even in the slums, special efforts are being made to make voters aware.

It was informed that under the campaign, voter awareness rallies were taken out in Gram Panchayats. An awareness campaign has been conducted through street plays at major public places of the city and an oath was administered to the voters for voting. A voter awareness campaign was conducted at major religious places of the city.

The voter awareness campaign is being conducted by the members of Aajeevika group. Voter awareness posters were made by students. Voter awareness slogans are written on the walls of all Gram Panchayats.

