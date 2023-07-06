Indore: Event To help People Resolve Relationship Challenges To Be Held On Saturday | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Yoga Prana Vidya (YPV) welcomes people from all walks of life to attend ‘Stay Blessed: An Evening with the Master of Energy’ on Saturday from 5 pm to 8 pm at Jaal Sabhagrah.

The event has been organised to help attendees to embark on a transformative journey towards finding inner peace and harmony. During the event, the attendees can meet YPV founder NJ Reddy known as Master of Energy. He will be teaching three powerful techniques to bring peace of mind.

Technique 1: Breathing. Under this, the attendees will learn the art of mindful breathing. Reddy will guide participants through the practice of deep, abdominal breathing, helping them to calm their minds and find clarity in the present moment.

Technique 2: Forgiveness Technique The second technique would help participants attain emotional freedom. Participants can learn to release emotional blockages, reduce stress, and enhance their relationships.

Technique 3: Planetary Peace Meditation From technique 2, participants learn a powerful practice of loving kindness meditation. Further, in technique 3, they will learn how to cultivate love, compassion, and forgiveness within themselves, and channel it towards others. Participants can discover the incredible healing power of positive words and thoughts.

YPV senior certified healer Vishakha Karanani said, “Join us and discover a path to inner peace and harmonious relationships." She added that interested people can take a step towards finding true peace of mind and resolving relationship challenges. Further, people can contact the YPV team and book their slot to attend the event.