Indore: Event on insolvency & bankruptcy at IMS

The speakers for the event were Dr G K Saraswat (retd. IAS), Teena Saraswat Pandey, and Rajesh Tiwari (GM IBBI).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 12:07 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Institute of Management Studies conducted an event in coordination with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India on Saturday. Vice-chancellor Renu Jain graced the event and addressed the audience. The speakers for the event were Dr G K Saraswat (retd. IAS), Teena Saraswat Pandey, and Rajesh Tiwari (GM IBBI).

They gave information regarding insolvency and the latest reforms by the Government of India in this regard. Head of the department Sangeeta Jain distributed certificates to the participants.

