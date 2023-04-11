Indore: Evening remains cloudy but no relief from heat

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather following a hot day failed to provide relief to the citizens from soaring temperature as the day temperature remained above 36 degrees Celsius while the night temperature too crossed the 22 degrees Celsius mark.

This is for the first time that the night temperature has crossed this mark during this season.

Meanwhile, officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said that the temperature would rise for the next three days.

The current rise in temperature is because of the hot winds blowing in from Rajasthan into the state for the past few days while the moisture incursion is causing cloudy weather in the evening. The sky has remained partially cloudy since Sunday evening but did not result in any relief for the people.

With the continuous rise in temperature, people were seen covering their faces on two-wheelers while the roadside kiosks and vendors remained busy serving drinks to people to beat the heat.

There will be no difference in the night temperature except an increase by 1-2 degrees in the coming days,” Meteorological Department officials said, adding “The trough in easterlies runs from north Kerala to north Madhya Maharashtra at lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining south Pakistan at lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these systems, maximum temperatures are very likely to rise gradually by 2-4°C for the next couple of days.”

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal, while the night temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees Celsius above normal.