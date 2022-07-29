Indore: Evening rain checks rising humidity, temperature

A Kawad Yatri passes through Shivaji Vatika Square on his way to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain during rainfall on Thursday evening | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents were saved from increasing humidity and temperature on Thursday evening after intermittent rain lashed the city.

The eastern part of the city received about 8-10 mm rainfall but no rain was reported by the weather centre of Regional Meteorological Department at city Airport. Meanwhile, the total rainfall in the city reached to 473 mm (18.62 inches).

The Regional Meteorological Department said that the weather conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days and there were chances of a good spell of rainfall only after couple of days.

Citizens woke up to a clear sky on Thursday morning but the weather took a U-turn again in the evening as dark clouds enveloped the sky and rain continued to lash various parts of the city intermittently till late in the night. The weather turned pleasant in the evening after the rain and the cool breeze that accompanied it.

“The western end of monsoon trough at mean sea level is near its normal position and eastern end is north of its normal position. The western end of monsoon trough is very likely to shift northwards during next 2-3 days. Under the influence of these conditions, there is no chance of a heavy spell of rainfall in Indore for next couple of days,” meteorology department officials said.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 30.2 degrees Celsius, which is one degree above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius, which was at the normal.