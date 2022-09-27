Indore: Evening procession ‘Shobha Yatra’ by the Agrawal Samaj

Agrawal Samaj | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharaj Agrasen, the Agrawal Samaj of the city took out a grand procession from Rajwada to Poddar Plaza to worship Kuldevi Mahalaxmi on Monday. The procession was taken out after two years in such a grand manner, where children and adults of the community danced to the beats of the Nashik dholak. Women carrying kalash on their heads became the centre of attraction in the procession.

In the grand procession from Rajwada to Poddar Plaza by the Agrawal Samaj Central Committee at 6 pm on Monday, children in fancy dresses and the women involved in the kalash competition stole the limelight. The palanquin signified a matter of faith and reverence for the people of the society.

Upon reaching Poddar Plaza, the procession turned into a social gathering. Chhappan bhog was prepared and dedicated to Kuldevi Mahalakshmi and the court of Maharaja Agrasen was decorated with 1008 lamps. Senior social worker Vinod Agarwal was awarded with Bhamashah Award and Premchand Goyal earned Samaj Gaurav Ratna Award. Rajesh Bansal, president of the Agrawal Samaj Central Committee, said that the procession was inaugurated by the state president of MP Vaish Mahasammelan and former home minister, Umashankar Gupta. Nashik’s drum troupe participated for the first time in the procession.