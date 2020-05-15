Indore: Even after corona cases, there's nothing 'Adarsh' about this nagar

Even when nine patients have been tested positive in the area, residents of Adarsh Bijasan Nagar in Pardeshipura, continued their get together and even continued to play cards at the gully corner.

Moreover, tall claims of the administration to seal the containment areas immediately after getting positive patients too fell flat when no barricading was done in the area till evening and also no team of doctors or administration reached there.

“Even before anyone tested positive, residents were continuously buying vegetables, tobacco and other products and even meeting with each other like nothing has happened and there is no dear of COVID-19,” one of the resident, who was kept in quarantine centre, said.

Similarly, three people of the family in Banganga area were tested positive but they were in contact with about 15-17 people living in the same building and using common toilet. However, administration didn’t reach there to send them in quarantine or collected their samples yet.

Cases still coming from containment areas

Khajrana and Gumasta Nagar were declared as containment areas for a long time but still positive patients are coming from these areas which have become a major concern for the administration. These areas were already sealed but still patients are coming positive.

Similarly, increasing number of new areas is also increasing wrinkles on the head of administrative officials.

Mahant Complex in Malharganj, Nehru Nagar new hotspots

Large number of positive patients is still coming from Mahant Complex in Malharganj and from Nehru Nagar. Number of positive patients in Nehru Nagar and MIG has even crossed 100 marks in last three-four days.

Only four patients discharged

The increasing number of discharged patients also saw a break when only four patients were discharged on Friday. These patients were discharged from Choithram Hospital. Officials number of discharged patients so far has reached to 1100 in the city.