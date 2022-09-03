Indore: Eunuch murder case; police recover ornaments, phone, from accused’s home

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Friday recovered the mobile phone, anklets and earrings belonging to Zoya, who was murdered in Khajrana area a couple of days back, from the house of Noor Mohammad, who was arrested for her murder.

Police had recovered the lower portion of Zoya’s body from the bushes near MR-10.

Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Kumar Verma said after the identification of the accused, the upper portion of the body was also recovered from the house of the accused. He had kept the upper portion of the body in a box at his place and dumped the lower portion in the bushes in order to hide the identity of the deceased.

The face of the deceased was decomposed so the police are going to conduct a DNA test of the deceased to establish her identity.

Police said that the accused had contacted Zoya through the internet and he had called her to meet him at his place on August 28. After he came to know that Zoya is a eunuch, he had an argument with her, which turned ugly and the accused strangled her with his towel and then cut her body into two parts.