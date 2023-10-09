 Indore: Eunuch Booked For Stabbing, Arrested From Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Eunuch Booked For Stabbing, Arrested From Mumbai

Indore: Eunuch Booked For Stabbing, Arrested From Mumbai

Dispute over property worth crores.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 01:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested Bala, a eunuch, from Mumbai for stabbing another eunuch Kushboo Guru, in Vijay Nagar area sometime back along with Palak, who is absconding.

Additional DCP Amarendra Singh said that a team arrested Bala alias Hemant Rekwar from an associate’s house in Mumbai late on Saturday night. Bala was hiding there after the incident.

After the attack, Khushboo and Shibo had alleged that Bala and Palak alias Alok Sharma, were trying to grab all the property owned by eunuchs’ group based in Nandlalpura.

The property is worth crores of rupees. On September 27, a dispute occurred between eunuchs in Vijay Nagar police station area, in which Khushboo was injured and had to be hospitalised.

In her statement before police, Khushboo alleged that Bala and Palak had attacked her with a knife.

After the incident, the agitated transgender community reached the Vijay Nagar police station and demanded that police protection be provided to them, as they feared that they might be attacked in future.

Read Also
Bhopal:100-Crore 'Shri Khedapati Hanuman Corridor' Will Be Set Up
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Prize Distribution Programme To Mark Wild Animal Conservation Week

MP: Prize Distribution Programme To Mark Wild Animal Conservation Week

MP: Author Gets International Recognition

MP: Author Gets International Recognition

MP: National Conference On Emerging Trends In Engg & Tech Held

MP: National Conference On Emerging Trends In Engg & Tech Held

Madhya Pradesh: Funfair Organised In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Funfair Organised In Ujjain

‘People Should Support PM’s Resolution To Make India Developed County’

‘People Should Support PM’s Resolution To Make India Developed County’