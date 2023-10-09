Indore: Eunuch Booked For Stabbing, Arrested From Mumbai

Representative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested Bala, a eunuch, from Mumbai for stabbing another eunuch Kushboo Guru, in Vijay Nagar area sometime back along with Palak, who is absconding.

Additional DCP Amarendra Singh said that a team arrested Bala alias Hemant Rekwar from an associate’s house in Mumbai late on Saturday night. Bala was hiding there after the incident.

After the attack, Khushboo and Shibo had alleged that Bala and Palak alias Alok Sharma, were trying to grab all the property owned by eunuchs’ group based in Nandlalpura.

The property is worth crores of rupees. On September 27, a dispute occurred between eunuchs in Vijay Nagar police station area, in which Khushboo was injured and had to be hospitalised.

In her statement before police, Khushboo alleged that Bala and Palak had attacked her with a knife.

After the incident, the agitated transgender community reached the Vijay Nagar police station and demanded that police protection be provided to them, as they feared that they might be attacked in future.