Indore: Ethnic-wear shop salesman touches girl with bad intention at shop

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of an ethnic-wear shop was arrested for allegedly touching a girl with a bad intention in the Sarafa area on Tuesday. To confirm the act done by the accused with her, the girl again reached the shop with her friend on the pretext of buying a lehenga and the accused touched her friend, too, with bad intention.

According to Sarafa police station-in-charge Sunil Sharma, a 19-year-old girl lodged a complaint stating that she was a BBA student and she had gone to buy clothes with her mother on Sunday. An employee, Naved, touched her with bad intentions on the pretext of showing a lehenga. The girl was scared of the accused. She did not reveal the matter to her mother and came back home without buying the lehenga.

She stated in her complaint that she, along with her friend, again visited the shop on July 18 to confirm the act done by the accused. The accused was showing the lehenga to the complaint’s friend and he touched her friend, too. After that, the girls informed their family members about the incidents and they lodged a police complaint. TI Sharma said a case had been registered against the accused and he was arrested. Further investigations are underway in the case.