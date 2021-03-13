Indore: Eric, Marco and Aidan reach in last-4 of Puneet Agarwal Memorial tennis tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Zane Khan of America continued his form and entered the semi-finals in the singles of the Puneet Agarwal Memorial Indore open ITF men's world Tennis Tour Tournament at the Indore Open 15 thousand dollars being played at Indore Tennis Club on Friday. Third-seeded Great Britain's Aidan McHugh, sixth-seeded Ukraine's Eric Wenshelboim and Italy's Marco Brugnerotto also made it to the last-four.

America's unseeded youngster Jane Khan also demolished India's challenge in the quarter-final. He defeated seventh seed Manish Sureshkumar 6–4, 6–1 in straight sets. In this match, Manish did not do anything in front of Jane's booming service and good placement. Jane entered the semi-finals after winning the match for just a quarter of an hour. The Indian challenge also ended with the defeat of Manish.

In the second quarter-final, third-seeded Great Britain's Aidan McHugh defeated eighth-seeded Switzerland's Luca Casalnuovo 6–2, 6–2. Aidan did not sweat much to win this match. In the third quarter-final, sixth seed Erik Wenshelboim of Ukraine defeated Lorenzo Bocchi of Italy 1-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 in a hard-fought contest. After winning the first set, Boccci were 5–1 ahead in the second set as well, but Eric had a chance to return and equalize 1–1 after winning the set in a tiebreak.

In the third set, Bocchi's one in front of Eric's batting game did not go away. With this, Eric entered the semi-finals. The fourth quarter finals was also interesting. In a nearly three-hour match, Italy's Marco Brugnerotto defeated Sweden's Philipp Bergevi 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7). Both players played well in the entire match. Although Marco ran Phillip on the court, Phillip also fought his every shot. But Marco went on to win the tie in the third set to enter the semi-finals. In the semi-finals, Eric Wenshelboim will face Jane Khan and Marco Brugnerotto will face Aidan McHugh.