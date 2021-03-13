Indore: Eric, Marco and Aidan reach in last-4 of Puneet Agarwal Memorial tennis tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Zane Khan of America continued his form and entered the semi-finals in the singles of the Puneet Agarwal Memorial Indore open ITF men's world Tennis Tour Tournament at the Indore Open 15 thousand dollars being played at Indore Tennis Club on Friday. Third-seeded Great Britain's Aidan McHugh, sixth-seeded Ukraine's Eric Wenshelboim and Italy's Marco Brugnerotto also made it to the last-four.
America's unseeded youngster Jane Khan also demolished India's challenge in the quarter-final. He defeated seventh seed Manish Sureshkumar 6–4, 6–1 in straight sets. In this match, Manish did not do anything in front of Jane's booming service and good placement. Jane entered the semi-finals after winning the match for just a quarter of an hour. The Indian challenge also ended with the defeat of Manish.
In the second quarter-final, third-seeded Great Britain's Aidan McHugh defeated eighth-seeded Switzerland's Luca Casalnuovo 6–2, 6–2. Aidan did not sweat much to win this match. In the third quarter-final, sixth seed Erik Wenshelboim of Ukraine defeated Lorenzo Bocchi of Italy 1-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 in a hard-fought contest. After winning the first set, Boccci were 5–1 ahead in the second set as well, but Eric had a chance to return and equalize 1–1 after winning the set in a tiebreak.
In the third set, Bocchi's one in front of Eric's batting game did not go away. With this, Eric entered the semi-finals. The fourth quarter finals was also interesting. In a nearly three-hour match, Italy's Marco Brugnerotto defeated Sweden's Philipp Bergevi 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7). Both players played well in the entire match. Although Marco ran Phillip on the court, Phillip also fought his every shot. But Marco went on to win the tie in the third set to enter the semi-finals. In the semi-finals, Eric Wenshelboim will face Jane Khan and Marco Brugnerotto will face Aidan McHugh.
Luca-Eric and Jonathan-Henry in doubles final
The doubles title race will take place between third seeded Luka Kesselnuovo of Switzerland and Eric Wenshelboim of Ukraine against Jonathan Binding and Henry Paten of Great Britain. In the semi-finals, Luca and Eric defeated Italy's Lorenzo Boccci and Leonardo Katani 6–4, 6–2 in straight sets. The Italian pair struggled a bit in the first set, but the pair of Eric and Luca dominated in the second set.
In the second semi-final, Jonathan Binding and Henry Paten of Great Britain easily defeated Zane Khan of America and Dominic Palan of the Czech Republic 6–2, 6–2. The Great Britain duo displayed great harmony and fine play, making Jane and Dominique struggle throughout the match and easily entered the final.
General Secretary of Indian Tennis Association. Anil Dhupar informed that the semi-finals of the singles category will start from 10 am on Saturday. At the same time, the final match of the doubles category will be played from 3 pm. This will be followed by prize distribution.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)