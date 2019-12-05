Indore: EPFO commissioner assures solving industries’ problems

Indore: Amardeep Mishra, Commissioner, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has stated that the department level problem of the industrialist would be resolved including rectification in date of birth of workers. He said that EPFO is 100% working online, and through this most of the problems can be resolved.

Mishra was interacting with industrialist of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) at office of the industry body at Pologround on Thursday.

Mishra brief about the EPFO’s functioning and gave them detailed information about the simplified procedures and actions being taken by the organisation.

President of AIMP Pramod Dafaria welcomed the commissioner and introduced him to the industrialists and requested them to solve various types of complaints and problems of the industries.

Mishra suggests that everyone should not to wait till the last date in filing the returns. If the procedures are done on time, there would be no problems.

The industrialists mention about several problems like rectification in date of birth of employees. Mishra said necessary improvements are being made in the system, and suggested that the industrialist can come to his office and meet him to discuss any problem.

Secretary Sunil Vyas thanked Mishra and the attendees. In this interactive meeting, the vice president of AIMP Dilip Dev, joint secretary Tarun Vyas, former presidents Vinay Kalani and OP Dhoot, executive council members Hamendra Bokadia, Subhash Khanwalkar, Anil Kharia, VS Gaur etc. and representative members of various industries were present.