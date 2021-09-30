Indore: EOW nabs NVDA clerk taking bribe

Indore

The Economic Offence Wing caught a clerk working in NVDA red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a retired employee on Thursday. He was demanding a bribe allegedly for sanctioning GPF and insurance amount.

SP (EOW) Dhananjay Shah said that complainant Bhanwarlal Rawal, a resident of Narmada Nagar in Punasa (Khandwa) had lodged a complaint that after his retirement from NVDA, he had applied for release of his GPF and insurance amount. He had visited the office of Narmada Vikas Mandal Number 1 in Sanawad where he met clerk Jalim Singh Bhesare.

According to the complainant, Jalim Singh didn’t release the amount and he allegedly started demanding Rs 15,000 as a bribe for the same. A team led by inspector Vinod Soni, inspector KC Patidar, SI Itendra Singh Chouhan, Harish Verma, Abhishek Choubey, Nitin Jawariya and Ajay Solanki verified the complaint and caught Jalim Singh red-handed while receiving Rs 15,000 from the complainant in NVDA office.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:33 PM IST