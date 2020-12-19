Indore: Entry of heavy vehicles banned between 5 pm and 9 pm in Mhow

Mhow (fpns): The Mhow Cantonment Board has banned entry of heavy vehicles in the cantonment area from 5 pm to 9 pm and also decided to levy charges from citizens for collecting garbage from their houses.

This was decided at a meeting of the board held on Friday which was presided by board president Brigadier MS Sabharwal. CEO Manisha Jat along with corporators and ex-officio members of the board were also present in the meeting.

While the decision to stop heavy vehicles from entry is a good one but the fact remains that the board does not have the manpower to stop the vehicles and neither do they have an parking space where all these vehicles can be parked for four hours. The role of police is very important in stopping traffic, but the local police force has not been taken into consideration.

While the decision to levy charges for collecting and disposing garbage has been largely welcomed by the people, but they fear that the collection won’t be regular.