Indore: Entire staff of Bhagirathpura  police post shifted for failing to stop drugs supply in area

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The entire staff of Bhagirathpura police post was shifted to the police station following complaints regarding drugs supply in the area. The officials posted on the post reportedly failed to stop the drug supply activities so senior police officers decided to change the entire staff.

According to the information, senior police officers had received complaints that drug peddlers were active in the area and the police had failed to stop their activities.

After monitoring, DCP zone 3 found the complaints to be true and changed the entire staff including the police post in charge and shifted them to the Banganga police station. New staff is being sent to the police post.

Commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar has instructed the subordinates to take strict action against drug peddlers and suppliers in the city. Following the instructions, DCP Dharmendra Singh Bhadoriya found the irregularities at the Bhagirathpura police outpost and took action.

