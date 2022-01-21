Indore: Energy minister asks consumers if they get inflated bills

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar met consumers and asked them if they get exorbitant bills for electricity here at Sirpur on Tuesday. The consumers replied that they were satisfied with the services and bills by the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

On the second day of his visit to the city, the minister, on Thursday evening, reached the Sirpur zone office of West Discom where he checked the bill file. He got the bills drawn on at random from zone-in-charge Tarun Chawla and matched the reading marks and his photo (PMR), which were found correct.

He obtained information about the power distribution system of the Sirpur and Gumashta Nagar areas from chief engineer Puneet Dubey, superintending engineer Manoj Sharma and executive engineer Manendra Kumar Garg.

He also inspected the grid premises located in the zone.

Tomar later visited Green Park Colony in the Sirpur zone area and spoke to consumers there. The minister asked to consumers if they had to frequently visit the zone office. The consumers replied that they had hardly had to visit the zone office two to three times in two years.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:49 AM IST