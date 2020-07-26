Indore: Endocrinologist Dr Abhyudaya Verma explains how to handle teens amid COVID-19 pandemic

Indore: Hormonal imbalance is on the rise as the number of teens approaching doctors for help also doubles. This was shared by endocrinologist Dr Abhyudaya Verma in a webinar organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society on Sunday.

Organiser Deepak Sharma said, "Most people are cranky and impatient due to lockdown and fearful of coronavirus but already undergoing a wave of hormonal changes, teens are suffering more and their suffering is overlooked." He added that the seminar was organised to help parents in understanding teen problems.

Dr Verma said, "The imbalance of hormones may result in symptoms such as dysmenorrhoea, irregular periods, sudden weight gain, acne, migraines, premenstrual syndrome, anxiety, fatigue, loss of sex drive, depression, and impact every aspect of a teenager's life."

He added that lockdown has given us a lot of good and bad experiences when talking about hormonal imbalance in teenagers, where 3 patients used to come earlier in the month, now they have more than 6 patients.

"Teenage, i.e. children between 13 and 19 years, is a very important stage when children undergo hormonal changes, peak growth in the body, mental and physical development," Dr Verma explained. He added that this is a phase of change when children are becoming adults and developing the ability to understand the world.

"Due to coronavirus attack and lockdown, the lifestyle of teenagers who find it hard to relate to kids and adults is confined into their homes with barely any physical activity," Verma said. He explained that this pent up energy and frustration is affecting teen's growth and hormonal balance.

"This is the time when hormones are already at their peak trying to find balance in the system, which requires teens to be very active and get required physical workouts," Verma said.

Further, he explained that change in diet that has come with lockdown is also affecting their mood.

Further discussing emotional state of teens, Verma said, "At this age, anxiety increases significantly in children, fear of taking up their studies, health, future increases. Due to this lockdown, children are very depressed about their future."

However, teens are not comfortable in sharing their problems with parents which makes them feel emotionally isolated.

"Now with no friends to even share their problems with, they are feeling helpless and this helplessness is either pushing them towards depression or aggression," Verma said. This further results in hormonal imbalance, he explained.

How can you help the teens?

"If I give an example of my son who is a teen, then my wife (Dr Deepika Verma) and I noticed his interest in gardening and cooking. We helped him by providing him requisite opportunities and supporting him if he mistakes a mistake. He utilises the extra energy in those tasks and now even makes dinner 4 times a week," the doctor said.

Tips for parents to handle their teens:

1. Most importantly, spend quality time with them.

2. Become a friend and just listen to them.

3. Understand their problems.

4. Don't judge them.

5. Understand their psychology without your interpretation.

6. Observe their daily routine.

7. Do not leave them alone.