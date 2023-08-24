Indore: Employment And Self-Employment Fair Together Today

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District level employment one day programme is being organised on Thursday at Government Divisional ITI Nandanagar, Indore.

The state-level programme will be organised in district Chhindwara under the chief hospitality of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He will address the beneficiaries virtually from the state-level programme. In the programme, acceptance letters will be distributed by guests to the beneficiaries of various government-sponsored self-employment schemes.

In the one-day Employment Day programme, approval letters of bank loans under various government-sponsored self-employment schemes will also be distributed. In the programme, the benefit of Rs 56,023.59 lakh will be distributed by the bank to 74,015 beneficiaries under self-employment schemes of various departments.

A job fair is also being organised in the programme. The fair will offer jobs to youth in various companies. Applicants who have passed Diploma Mechanical Automobile, Electronics & Electrical who are in the age group of 18 to 25 years can participate in this placement drive. Rs 12,000 per month will be given during the training as stipend under the government scheme.

