Indore: Employees arrested for fraud; had taken training in well-known hotel in Dubai

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The accused, who were arrested by the police in connection with duping people of crores of rupees in the name of forex trading, told the police that they had taken the training in a renowned hotel in Dubai. After reaching India, they started contacting people and duping them of crores of rupees with the help of a dummy server.

Vijay Nagar police arrested Anil of Uttaranchal and Hardeep Saluja of Sukhliya area of the city from an office situated in Apollo Premier Building on Thursday. On Friday, they were produced before the court from where they were sent to police remand till March 16. The police are interrogating them about their other associates. The police team is also conducting raids in search of other people involved in the case.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Hardeep used the bank accounts of his relatives to deposit money received from the victims. They used to give a commission for using the bank accounts. So far, the police have received information about 7 bank accounts from the accused. It was also revealed that the employees working for the company were taken to Dubai for training. These people were trained in a renowned hotel in Dubai. After this, after returning to India, these people started working for the company.

The main business of the company was run through dummy servers. A new server was created every 3 months by the accused. It has also come to the fore that the people who worked for the company were not getting a salary, but working on commission.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:28 AM IST