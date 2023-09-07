Indore: Employee Among 8 Held For Robbing Firm In-Charge Of Rs 2.40 Lakh

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eight people including an employee of a firm were arrested by the joint team of the Crime Branch and MIG police for robbing a firm in-charge of Rs 2.40 lakh on Wednesday. The accused also confessed to committing robbery at two petrol pumps in Ujjain. Two two-wheelers, a mobile phone and some cash were recovered from them and they are being questioned further.

According to additional DCP Rajesh Dandotia, some suspects of the robbery case were seen on LIG-Khajrana. The crime branch accompanied by MIG police station team reached the mentioned place and arrested accused Aditya Kale, Sumit Chouhan, residents of Mangliya area, Rajesh Agrawal, Akash Daima, Ram Singh Chouhan, Abhay Singh, Sumit Rathore and Mahendra Devda from there.

Mahendra allegedly informed the police that he is the employee of a firm in the MIG area. He had given information to his friends about the in-charge, who carries cash every night. The accused had prepared a plan to rob the in-charge of the firm on August 26 but they could not rob him due to the crowd. Later, they managed to rob the in-charge of the firm of Rs 2.40 lakh on August 28 and fled the scene.

Accused Ram Singh informed the police that he and his accomplices Aditya, Sumit, Rajesh, Akash and Abhay had robbed a petrol pump employee of Rs 1.10 lakh in Ingoria police station jurisdiction in Ujjain district. He also robbed an employee of another petrol pump of Rs 69k on the same night. Earlier, some of the accused were booked for other crimes as well.

The accused allegedly informed the police that they used to commit such crimes to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, for parties and to become rich in less time. Rs 30,330 in cash, two two-wheelers, a mobile phone that was robbed from a petrol pump employee were recovered from them and they are being questioned for other such crimes.

