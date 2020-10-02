Indore: Emphasizing on adopting Gandhian philosophy, ICAR-IISR virtually celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

Indore: The program to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was organised at ICAR-Indian Institute of Soybean Research, Indore with the participation of institute staff on Friday. On this occasion, emphasis was laid to adopt Gandhian philosophy.

The program was also attended virtually by the families of institute staff on zoom platform. Initially, Dr Maharaj Singh, Chairman of the organizing Committee welcomed the chief guests and institute staff and also presented report of various activities conducted on this occasion.

The Chief Guest Dr Alok Deshwal, Programme coordinator, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kasturbagram, Indore discussed the Gandhian Philiosophy and also explained about the spirit of non-violence, truth and universal peace which is need of the hour.

On this occasion, the winners of different competitions like poster competition, extempore, cleanest room, cleanest laboratory, and cleanest field were awarded with the momento and certificate along with award for best staff member in supporting staff category. On this occasion Dr Nita Khandekar, Acting Director called for fulfilling the dream of Self Reliant and Prosperous India. The program was conducted by Dr Subhash Chandra and ended with vote of thank proposed by Shri Rakesh Chandra Shakya.