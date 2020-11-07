Indore: Emeritus professor of MGMMC Dr Gaya Pal featured in the list of top scientists of the world

Indore: City’s renowned expert in anatomy and Emeritus professor of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Gaya Pal was featured in the list of top scientists of the world released by Stanford University, USA.

Stanford published a list of one lakh top scientists of the world, belonging to all scientific disciplines including anatomy.

The 70-year-old Dr Pal was among the two experts in anatomy in India appeared in the list and he made his mark it to the list through his research on the biomechanics of Human Spine (vertebral column) and Spinal Cord. Dr Pal has made significant contributions to medical science. His original research on the biomechanics of the vertebral column has helped in understanding the etiological cause of many of these diseases associated with the human spine.

His studies on the load transmission through the spine helped to know, for the first time, the complicated route through which load passes through the vertebral column in man. Because of these studies, Dr Pal could evolve a new model for load bearing spine.

“It is a proud moment for me and surprising as well. I was unaware that Stanford will publish such a list and feature me as well. I am thankful to the university which recognized my work,” Dr Pal told Free Press.

The Emeritus professor expressed gratitude towards MGM Medical College where he studied and also to the universities in Gujarat and in Pennsylvania in USA where he worked.