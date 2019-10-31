Indore: Eligibility goof-up; Dozen students may miss nursing exam starting today

Indore: Nearly a dozen students of BSc nursing are likely to miss exam starting on Friday due to eligibility goof-up by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

Seeking relief, the aggrieved students on Thursday reached DAVV and expressed their annoyance over the issue. But as the students are now currently enrolled with Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) in Jabalpur, DAVV could do little to provide any relief to them.

BSc nursing colleges in Indore division were previously affiliated to the DAVV. But last year, affiliation of nursing courses was shifted to MPMSU. The DAVV transferred all data of nursing students to MPMSU.

On Thursday, the students reached DAVV and informed that they were issued admit cards for wrong year. They told that they were in fourth year of the course but they have been issued admit card for third year. Similarly, they also said that some students who were in the third year has been issued admit card for second year.

“On enquiry in MPMSU, we came to know that admit cards were made as per the eligibility sent by the DAVV,” the students told exam controller Asheesh Tiwari.

Asheesh told students that the colleges were required to tell in which year their students are to MPMSU. “But we had to do that on behalf of the colleges. We had sought year-wise details of students from the colleges but they did not respond. We sent whatever data was available with us,” Tiwari told students shifting the onus on to their colleges.

However, he still spoke to his counterpart in MPMSU seeking solution to the problem. DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain too spoke to the MPMSU over the issue.

Tiwari stated that they would coordinate with MPMSU officials and ensure that the students are not at the receiving end of the goof-up.

If the students missed the exam starting on Friday, DAVV may request MPMSU to hold special exam for the aggrieved students.