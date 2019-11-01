Indore: Eligibility goof-up; BSc (nursing) papers cancelled at 11th hour

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) on Friday cancelled first papers of BSc (nursing) third year and fourth year at the 11th hour for the sake of 20 students who would have missed the exam due to eligibility goof-up.

“Third and fourth year exams for BSc (nursing) were to start from November 1 and 2 respectively. Due to unforeseen reasons first papers of both years exam have been cancelled,” said a notification issued by MPMSU.

The notification added that the cancelled papers ‘medical surgical nursing-ll’ (BSc third year) and ‘midwifery and obstetrical nursing’ (BSc fourth year) will now be held on November 9 and 13 respectively.

On Thursday, the students reached DAVV and informed officers that they were issued admit cards for wrong year. Fourth year students said they have been issued admit card for third year. Similarly, some students who were in the third year have been shown in MPMSU record as second year students.

Affiliation of nursing courses was shifted from DAVV to MPMSU so the former had transferred all data of nursing students to the latter.

On enquiry, it was found that the data sent to the MPMSU carried wrong eligibility of nearly 20 students.

On learning about the mistake, DAVV vice chancellor Renu Jain and exam controller Ashesh Tiwari requested MPMSU officials to postpone first paper of BSc third year and fourth year so that DAVV could send the correct eligibility of the students.

Admitting the DAVV’s request, the MPMSU cancelled the first papers of both the years.