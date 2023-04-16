Indore: Electricity consumption crosses one crore units

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the city experiencing scorching heat, the electricity demand is increasing rapidly. For the first time this year, the consumption of electricity in the city has crossed one crore units during a 24-hour power shift, calculated during the last working week, from Monday to Saturday.

The maximum demand for electricity in the city was 500 MW and total number of units consumed was 1 cr units on Monday, 1.04 cr units on Tuesday, 1.8 cr units on Wednesday, 1.08 cr on Thursday, 1.08 cr on Friday, and 1.09 cr units on Saturday.

Consumers' supply-related complaints are being redressed quickly through the mobile app Urjas of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company. In the last 24 hours, 343 customers have been helped in the corporate sector. Chief general manager, Rinkesh Kumar Vaish, said that as per the instructions of managing director Amit Tomar, every possible help is being provided to the consumers. In this sequence, the complaints lodged on the Urjas app are resolved expeditiously, and feedback is also taken.

The chief general manager said that during the last 24 hours, 203 consumers of Indore city used Urjas App. Similarly, 10 to 40 consumers of Dewas, Khandwa, Ratlam, and Ujjain have got relief by using Urjas app.

Redressal of supply-related complaints lodged on this app starts within a few minutes through the central call centre 1912. The whole process is monitored daily.

Read Also Indore: Advocates form new body