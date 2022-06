COVID-19 vaccination |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)





Covid-19 vaccine will be given free of cost to all officers and employees of the district participating in the urban and three-tier panchayat elections.

First, second and precaution doses of vaccines will be administered in Government Holkar Science College Bhanwarkuan, a polling party training centre.

This vaccination will be administered from 10 am to 4 pm during the entire election training period.