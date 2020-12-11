Indore: Election petitions against Tulsi Silawat revived

Indore: In a major jolt to Sanwer MLA Tulsiram Silawat, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has revived two election petitions against him which were withdrawn after he reportedly crossed over to BJP.

Justice Shailendra Shukla ordered for a revival of election petitions against all parties related to the case on January 5 in the court.

Silawat was elected as MLA from Sanwer in 2018 on a Congress ticket. His politician rival Rajesh Sonkar and Rahul Silawat had filed separate election petitions against Silawat alleging violation of the model code of conduct during Sanwer elections in 2018.

In March 2020, Silawat tendered resignation as a legislator and crossed over to BJP. Following the development, the petitioners had submitted applications in the court to withdraw their respective election petition.

They stated that since Silawat is no more a legislator, they wish to withdraw their petitions and the court allowed the withdrawal of petitions on October 10.

However, Pawan Singh and Kailash Ratan Singh filed revision petitions into the matter and the court in its order dated October 22 stayed the withdrawal of election petitions against Silawat.

After listening to all the parties, the court on December 8 had reserved its verdict on revision petitions. The verdict is now out.