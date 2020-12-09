Indore: Elderly woman robbed of Rs 40,000

Indore: In a broad daylight incident, an elderly woman was robbed of Rs 40000 in Annapurna area on Wednesday. She was alone and was sleeping at home when two robbers entered the house and threatened her after “gagging” her. The robbers also took away artificial jewellery. The accused could not be arrested this report was filed.

Annapurna police station in-charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said that the incident took place in Shriji Apartment in Silver Palace Colony at around 1 pm. 81-year-old Vidya Lulla was at her flat when two masked men entered the flat and one forced her to keep shut. The accused threatened the woman and told her to part with valuables. The woman was forced to show them where the cash was stashed. The accused fled soon after taking Rs 40,000 and some ornaments.

The woman raised an alarm when the residents of the building came out of their flats but the accused could not be caught. Later, the police were informed about the incident.

After knowing about the incident, the police officials reached the spot for the investigation. They took information from the people and victim women. The woman informed the police that Rs 40000 and artificial jewelry were robbed by the accused. After the statement of the woman, a police team was constituted to trace the accused. The police have searched the CCTVs installed around the spot and other places. Two suspects were seen in a CCTV but the police still not confirmed whether they were involved in the crime or not.

On the instruction from senior officials, the police team are working to collect information about the robbers.