Indore: Elderly Woman Lodges Complaint Against Son, His Wife For Embezzling Rs 5 L Ornaments 

The builder and the estate agent promised the complainant a flat in the under-construction building. | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked the son and daughter-in-law of an elderly woman for embezzling her ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh in the Hira Nagar area on Tuesday. The accused also took a loan on gold against the ornaments of the elderly woman.

According to the police, a 72-year-old woman of Sukhliya area has lodged a complaint that after her husband’s death in 2018, her elder son Balkrishna and his wife came home and they took her gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of keeping them in the safe place as they were worried for the elderly woman as she stays alone.

After a few months, the complainant asked her son to return her ornaments but he informed her that he had kept the ornaments in the bank and borrowed gold loan from the bank.

He told her that he would return the ornaments within a year. When they did not return the ornaments to the elderly woman, she reached the police station and lodged a complaint against them.

A case under section 406 of the IPC was registered against her son and his wife and started an investigation into the case.

Read Also Indore: G20 Employment Working Group Meeting Underway

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)