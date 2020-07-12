Indore: Elderly woman found half burnt on bed

A half-burnt body of an elderly woman lying on a bed was found at her residence in Kanadiya area on Sunday. The police are waiting for the autopsy report, and refused to speculate on the reason behind her death.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shobhna Trivedi (73), a resident of Sampat Farm Colony in Bicholi Mardana area. Her security guard spotted smoke from the house and when he entered there and found Shobhna on the bed. He informed the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that she was residing at the house alone as her son is in London and daughter is in Delhi. The police have informed the family members about the incident.