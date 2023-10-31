 Indore: Elderly Man Killed In Road Mishap
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Elderly Man Killed In Road Mishap

Indore: Elderly Man Killed In Road Mishap

The dial 108 ambulance took him to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 11:51 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man was killed in an accident after his two-wheeler was allegedly hit by an unknown vehicle in the Bhawarkuan police station area on Tuesday. The accident happened near Tower Square around 11 am. The police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which the accident happened. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Shankar Lal Parmar, a resident of Raj Nagar.

The dial 108 ambulance took him to the hospital but he could not be saved. He had a small cloth sewing business at his house. The police started an investigation to find the actual cause of the accident and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Read Also
Indore: 'Quite Natural' For Kejriwal To Get ED Summons, Says Kailash Vijayvargiya
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Leopard Family Takes Refuge In IIT Indore

Indore: Leopard Family Takes Refuge In IIT Indore

Indore: Bakery Owner Caught With Rs 10L In His Car

Indore: Bakery Owner Caught With Rs 10L In His Car

Indore: FST And Bhanwarkuan Police Catch 2 Youths With Rs 18.50 Lakh

Indore: FST And Bhanwarkuan Police Catch 2 Youths With Rs 18.50 Lakh

Indore: Class IX Student Ends Life

Indore: Class IX Student Ends Life

Indore: Appeal To Vote Being Sent To The Blind In Braille

Indore: Appeal To Vote Being Sent To The Blind In Braille