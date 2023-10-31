Indore: Elderly Man Killed In Road Mishap

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man was killed in an accident after his two-wheeler was allegedly hit by an unknown vehicle in the Bhawarkuan police station area on Tuesday. The accident happened near Tower Square around 11 am. The police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which the accident happened. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Shankar Lal Parmar, a resident of Raj Nagar.

The dial 108 ambulance took him to the hospital but he could not be saved. He had a small cloth sewing business at his house. The police started an investigation to find the actual cause of the accident and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)