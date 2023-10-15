 Indore: Elderly Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Elderly Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Indore: Elderly Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

According to his family members, after travelling a certain distance, Bhaktaraj felt uneasiness.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in MG Road, the police said on Friday. The man, who was going on his bike, suddenly collapsed and fell on the side of the road in Chimanbagh area.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Bhaktaraj Nandwal, a resident of Sanskriti Smart City at Ujjain road. He was an employee at Gujarati Samaj School.

According to his family members, after travelling a certain distance, Bhaktaraj felt uneasiness. He sat for a while near the road and then collapsed.

He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The police began an investigation and sent the body for autopsy. The police believed that it might be an accident or Bhaktaraj might have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Read Also
Bhopal: Employees Urge CEC To Ensure Timely Availability Of Postal Ballots
article-image

Man from Jaipur found dead in city hotel

A 31-year-old man was found dead in a hotel in Lasudia police station jurisdiction, the police said on Saturday. The man worked in a satellite television provider company and stayed in a city hotel.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Nitin Sharma, a resident of Jaipur. The police are investigating the case and did not find any evidence of suicide in preliminary investigation. The body was sent for autopsy.

Read Also
MP Election 2023 Congress' 1st List: 69 MLAs Including Jitu, Jaivardhan & Arif Masood Retain...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Going To MP Polls With Clear Approach Under Kamal Nath's Leadership, Says Congress; Claims CM...

Going To MP Polls With Clear Approach Under Kamal Nath's Leadership, Says Congress; Claims CM...

MP Election 2023: 'Fused Bulbs', Kailash Vijayvargiya Reacts To Congress' 1st List; Nath Seeks...

MP Election 2023: 'Fused Bulbs', Kailash Vijayvargiya Reacts To Congress' 1st List; Nath Seeks...

Indore: Total Number Of Positive Patients Crosses 300 Mark

Indore: Total Number Of Positive Patients Crosses 300 Mark

Indore: Man Raped Girl At His Wife’s Shop

Indore: Man Raped Girl At His Wife’s Shop

Indore: Crime Branch Raid Fake Advisory Firm In Ujjain, Arrested 7 Men From There

Indore: Crime Branch Raid Fake Advisory Firm In Ujjain, Arrested 7 Men From There