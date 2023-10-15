Indore: Elderly Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in MG Road, the police said on Friday. The man, who was going on his bike, suddenly collapsed and fell on the side of the road in Chimanbagh area.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Bhaktaraj Nandwal, a resident of Sanskriti Smart City at Ujjain road. He was an employee at Gujarati Samaj School.

According to his family members, after travelling a certain distance, Bhaktaraj felt uneasiness. He sat for a while near the road and then collapsed.

He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The police began an investigation and sent the body for autopsy. The police believed that it might be an accident or Bhaktaraj might have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Read Also Bhopal: Employees Urge CEC To Ensure Timely Availability Of Postal Ballots

Man from Jaipur found dead in city hotel

A 31-year-old man was found dead in a hotel in Lasudia police station jurisdiction, the police said on Saturday. The man worked in a satellite television provider company and stayed in a city hotel.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Nitin Sharma, a resident of Jaipur. The police are investigating the case and did not find any evidence of suicide in preliminary investigation. The body was sent for autopsy.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)