Indore: Elderly Man Dies After Falling From Stairs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old man died after falling from stairs at his house in MIG police station area late on Wednesday. He was going downstairs after watching the India vs New Zealand semifinal match. He lost his balance on the stairs and fell from it.

He was taken to the hospital and died during the treatment. The police are investigating the case and recorded statements of the family members.

According to police, the man was identified as Ashok Chopra, a resident of Malwa Mill Rustam Ka Bagicha. He was going downstairs after the cricket match finished.

Ashok’s son Raju said that Ashok was a labourer and sustained internal head injuries after falling from stairs. There were no major external injuries, only his head was swollen. The police began an investigation into the case and sent the body for autopsy.

