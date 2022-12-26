Indore: Elderly man contacts escort service number, loses Rs 25k

File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was duped of Rs 25k by unidentified persons in Tejaji Nagar area, the police said on Sunday. It is said that the complainant had searched for the escort service on the internet and he found some mobile numbers on that. He made a phone call on the number after which the conman duped him in the name of registration for membership.

According to Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge RD Kanwa, 62-year-old Bansilal, a resident of Tejaji Nagar area had searched for the escort service on the internet. After seeing the mobile number, he contacted them. After that, the conman again talked with him and assured that they can provide girls for friendship anywhere in the county.

Later, the conman took money for registration to get the membership. The man transferred Rs 24700 to a bank account through UPI. After that the conman did not talk with him. When the complainant found he was duped by the conman, he reached the police station and lodged a complaint against two mobile number holders. TI Kanwa said that the mobile numbers are from West Bengal. A case under section 420 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused and a search is on for them.