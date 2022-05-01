Indore: Elaborate arrangements to stop child marriages

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to stop child marriage on Akshay Tritiya, the auspicious time when mass marriages very often take place. The administration has issued helpline numbers for stopping child marriage.

On May 3, large-scale wedding ceremonies will be held on Akshaya Tritiya. At these ceremonies, elaborate arrangements have been made for the prevention of child marriage. Citizens have been urged not to encourage child marriages. There is a provision of rigorous imprisonment of two years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh for child marriage. A girl should not marry before the age of 18 and a boy before the age of 21. If this happens somewhere, it comes under the category of child marriage.

Relatives, neighbours or other people can give information about child marriage. Their names will be kept confidential. For this, information can be given on the women’s helpline No. 181, child helpline No. 1098 and police helpline No. 100. The child and women’s welfare department has also constituted flying squads to rush on any spot upon getting information about a child marriage taking place.

Mahendra Pathak, in-charge of the flying squad, said that marriage halls, tent merchants, band bajas, caterers, priests, clerics, and so forth had been asked to ensure that there was no child marriage ceremony. Any person involved in any way in performing a child marriage will also be punished.

District-level control room established

In the district, elaborate arrangements have been made for the prevention of child marriages on Akshay Tritiya and other days. Parties have been constituted in the district at the gram panchayat level. In addition, a district-level control room has also been set up. Action will be taken against those who take part child marriages in the district.

Programme officer, women and child welfare department, Ramniwas Budholia, said that, to prevent child marriages, panchayat-wise, city ward-wise and rural area-wise teams had been constituted in the district. Apart from this, a district-level control room has also been set up at the collector’s office. The telephone number of the control-room is 0731-2368100.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:33 PM IST