Indore: Eight Stray Dogs Caught From Airport Premises

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dog catchers from the Indore Municipal Corporation have caught eight stray dogs from the airport premises in the last two days. Airport authorities say the action was necessary as these dogs were a security risk.

The drive started after a video went viral showing a stray dog sitting on the airport premises. All the eight dogs were caught outside the main terminal building. All the dogs would be released after proper sterilisation.

An officer at the airport said that they have often faced opposition from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) activists while catching dogs.

“It should be understood that the airport is not a civilian area and it is a high-security area. Any lapse in controlling the dogs in the airport campus might lead to a situation of dogs entering the apron or runway area which might cause a serious accident,” a DABH official said. An official added that they have approached the district collector Ilayaraja T to get in touch with PETA activists and find an amicable solution.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)